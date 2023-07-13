LOOK: Darren Espanto enjoys solo travel in Bali

Kapamilya singer Darren Espanto took time off from his busy showbiz schedule to go on a solo trip to Bali, Indonesia.

Fans could not help but gush over Espanto’s photos while in a resort in the popular Southeast Asian tourist destination.

“Took a spontaneous solo trip,” he wrote in the caption.

According to some netizens, they are glad to see the singer having a break from work, adding that he deserved the vacation.

Espanto also explored other sites and picturesque areas in the island.

Earlier this month, Espanto marked his ninth year in the entertainment industry.

The 22-year-old started his music career after joining “The Voice Kids” in 2014, where he placed runner-up to Lyca Gairanod.

He is currently a mainstay of “ASAP Natin ‘To,” and was one of the stars of the musical series “Lyric and Beat” with Andrea Brillantes, Seth Fedelin, and AC Bonifacio, among others.

Espanto was also one of the Dream Mentors in the talent search “Dream Maker” that produced the boy group HORI7ON.

He was also welcomed by “It’s Showtime” as its newest hurado for the new season of the singing contest Tawag ng Tanghalan.

