MANILA – Kim Chiu turned to social media to greet her boyfriend, actor Xian Lim, a happy birthday.

On Instagram, Chiu put up a video montage that beautifully captured their sweet moments from their vacations together before writing him a heartfelt message.

“Happy Birthday to the person who holds my (heart). Thank you for being you and always putting a smile on my face,” she captioned her post.

“Cheers to many more laughs to share, places to explore, things to solve, and many more, most especially birthdays to celebrate,” she added.

Chiu also assured Lim that she will never leave his side no matter what happens.

“I am always here for you, supporting you in everything you do! Happy Birthday @xianlimm,” she said.

Lim and Chiu have been dating since 2012, although it was only in 2018 when the actress first confirmed their relationship.

In a past vlog, Chiu revealed that Lim courted her for over a year after they worked together in the ABS-CBN series “My Binondo Girl.”