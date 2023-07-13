IU and Park Seo-joon star in the sports comedy film 'Dream,' slated to premiere on Netflix on July 25. Photos courtesy of actors' Instagram accounts

South Korean sports comedy film "Dream," starring IU and Park Seo-joon, is set to premiere on Netflix on July 25.

On Wednesday, Netflix Philippines uploaded on YouTube the official trailer for "Dream," which tells the story of a football player who receives disciplinary probation.

The athlete, portrayed by Park, is tasked to coach a team of homeless people for an international tournament.

IU, meanwhile, takes on the role of an aspiring director who follows the team for a documentary.

Directed by Lee Byeong-heon, "Dream" was first released in cinemas last April.

