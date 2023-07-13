South Korean sports comedy film "Dream," starring IU and Park Seo-joon, is set to premiere on Netflix on July 25.
On Wednesday, Netflix Philippines uploaded on YouTube the official trailer for "Dream," which tells the story of a football player who receives disciplinary probation.
The athlete, portrayed by Park, is tasked to coach a team of homeless people for an international tournament.
IU, meanwhile, takes on the role of an aspiring director who follows the team for a documentary.
Directed by Lee Byeong-heon, "Dream" was first released in cinemas last April.
For more news and features on K-pop, K-drama, and K-stars, visit the Hallyu Corner microsite.
RELATED VIDEO