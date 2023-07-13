Fabio Ide joins ‘Iron Heart'

MANILA – Brazilian-Japanese actor Fabio Ide is cherishing the chance to work with ABS-CBN as he joined the second season of “Iron Heart.”

In a report by PUSH, Ide said he is embracing a new change in his career.

“This is my first series na super action talaga. So may baril, may fight scenes, may drama, as in lahat sabay sabay na. So siyempre as an actor, kasi yung mga shows ko dati either is drama or is comedy,” Ide said.

The actor is excited over the opportunity to work with the “best actors in the Philippines.”

“Yun ang maganda talaga, to work with these people who are really trying to put all this energy together. Hindi competition, this is just like everybody working together as a group, as a family, to give the best for the show and of course give the best para sa mga viewers natin,” Ide said.

Ide will be playing the role of Darron, the newest member of the “Tatsulok” family led by Selene (Dimples Romana).

According to him, they are still working on his synergy with the existing cast members since he is a new character in the show.

Directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel Ong, “The Iron Heart” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.