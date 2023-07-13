MANILA – Despite talent manager Ogie Diaz's claim over a month ago that Enrique Gil and Liza Soberano had already ended their relationship, the actor asserted that they are still doing well.

In an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News on Wednesday, Gil was all smiles when asked about his relationship with Soberano.

“We are good, we are good,” he said reassuringly.

Gil further mentioned that it just so happens that he and Soberano are currently busy focusing on their respective projects.

“I am busy with all my projects. She is busy with all her projects naman. She is focusing on international work, which is super good for her. Kahit super busy kami, we still support each other no matter what,” he said.

What’s important, Gil said, is that they remain happy and supportive of each other.

In his showbiz news vlog which was released in June, Diaz said it was Soberano's "choice" to focus on pursuing an acting career in Hollywood, resulting in the breakup.

Soberano and Gil, also known as LizQuen, rose to fame as a love team with their hit teleserye "Forevermore" in 2014. They also worked together in "Dolce Amore" in 2016, "Bagani" in 2018, and were last seen as a screen couple in "Make It with You" in 2020.

On the big screen, they co-starred in "She's The One" in 2013 followed by "Just The Way You Are" and "Everyday I Love You" in 2015, "My Ex and Whys" in 2017, and "Alone/Together" in 2019.

While they are no longer onscreen partners, both Soberano and Gil are actively pursuing acting projects separately.

In line with this, it was announced that Gil will be headlining his first full-blown comedy movie “I am not Big Bird,” his first film after a three-year hiatus from the entertainment industry due to the pandemic.

After this film, which will be shot in Thailand, Gil said there are other acting project lined up for him.

“Meron [pang mga susunod na aabangan]. I have one concept that I really want to work on. 'Yun talaga 'yung matagal ko ng konsepto na I really want to bring it to life. After this, we are definitely gonna be working on that. And then there’s one other movie I am doing, will be shot in Finland, comedy again. We will be launching it soon so hindi ko pa pwede sabihin. But we are moving,” he said.

He also hopes to work on another television series with ABS-CBN soon.

“With ABS pala, we have concept din that we pitched to Tita Cory (Vidanes). She loved it and sila Sir Carlo (Katigbak). Sila Sir Deo (Endrinal) are really working hard for this project from the ground up kasi it’s our idea, we pitched it. I am excited for that as well. That’s going to be a TV series naman.”