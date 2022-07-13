Concept photo for TWICE’s third full-length album ‘Formula of Love: O+T=<3,’ released in November 2021.

There’s no slowing down for TWICE as the hitmaking K-pop girl group announced it would release a new extended play (EP) in August.

The nine-piece act unveiled late Tuesday a teaser photo for its 11th EP, titled “BETWEEN 1&2,” scheduled for release on August 26.

The teaser came hours after JYP Entertainment announced that all of TWICE’s members renewed their contracts with the management company.

Debuting in 2015, TWICE has become one of the most popular girl groups in K-pop. Its previous release, “Formula of Love: O+T=<3” from November 2021, debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard 200, which ranks the most popular albums and EPs in the United States.

Last month, Nayeon became the first TWICE member to make a solo debut with a self-titled EP that debuted at No.7 on the Billboard 200.