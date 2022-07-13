Sarah Geronimo all set to return to 'ASAP'

MANILA – Sarah Geronimo is finally coming back to “ASAP Natin ‘To.”

The news was confirmed on Wednesday after the official Instagram account of the ABS-CBN concert variety show shared a short teaser featuring the pop superstar.

“The long wait is over. She’s back. Soon,” the video announced without specifying when exactly Geronimo will appear on the show.

Geronimo has been a mainstay of the ABS-CBN concert variety program since 2004.

She last performed on the “ASAP” stage in its November 1, 2020 episode followed by taped and remote performances, like her revival of Rico Blanco’s “Your Universe.”

She missed the "ASAP" Christmas episode, the show’s transition to additional free TV airing on TV5, and its 26th anniversary in February 2021.

A stickler for her personal privacy, Geronimo has been enjoying most of her time away from the limelight as a married woman.

Recently, she and her husband, actor Matteo Guidicelli, went to Italy for some quality time together.

The couple got married in February 2020 after being a couple for six years.