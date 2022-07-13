MANILA – Marjorie Barretto turned to social media to share why she loves being a mom to three already grown up daughters.

On Instagram, Barretto said she considers her daughter Danie, Julia and Claudia not only her kids but also her best friends.

Hence, they get to have a fun night out from time to time.

“I’m finally able to catch up with my girls, it gets harder and harder to put us all together in one place lately, so this dinner date with them is extra special to me,” she said.

“Having adult conversations with them and keeping it positive and light just has a way of recharging me,” she added.

Dani is Barretto’s daughter with Kier Legaspi, while Julia and Claudia are her daughters with Dennis Padilla.

Aside from the three, she also has son Leon, and youngest daughter Erich.

All of them have been pretty vocal about their love and affection for each other, with Barretto and her daughters saying in previous interviews that family will always be their top priority.