LOOK: Solenn Heussaff flaunts 17-week baby bump

MANILA – Solenn Heussaff flaunted on social media her growing baby bump.

On Instagram, the actress shared her most recent photo while 17 weeks pregnant.

“17 weeks and currently living in @bumpsuit! Soft fabric that stretches till you pop. Also use to wear these while not preggo, and if you feel like it they are so easy to style! But you know me, slip on and go haha,” she said of her clothing style as she awaits the arrival of her second child.

It was only early this month when Heussaff and Bolzico announced that they are expecting another baby.

In a video posted by Bolzico, he showed off a new phone app that he said works like an x-ray. When he scanned Heussaff, it showed that there’s a baby in her womb.

In her own post, Heussaff said she loves it that she’s able to work out during her second pregnancy.

Bolzico and Heussaff were married in May 2016. They became first-time parents when Heussaff gave birth to Thylane in January 2021.