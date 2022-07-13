PHILIPPINES -- Tampok ang former PBB housemates sa kauna-unahang film venture ng Star Magic sa pamamagitan ng Star Magic Studios. Kasabay ito ng ika-30 anibersaryo ng talent arm ng ABS-CBN.

Ang rom-com teen movie na may pamagat na ‘Connected’ ay pagbibidahan nina Andi Abaya, Amanda Zamora, Chico Alicaya, Gail Banawis, Ralph Malibunas, Kobie Brown, at Richard Juan sa direksyon ni Theodore "Ted" Boborol.

Ang cast ng teen rom-com "Connected"

Sa ginanap na 'Connected' mediacon noong July 8, 2022, ibinahagi ni Andi kung paano magkaroon ng “connection” sa kanilang henerasyon na itinuturing na digital natives o nakamulatan na ang digital technology.

“The social media, the internet is still important in our lives...and hindi siya always advantageous sa pang-araw-araw nating buhay...we have to practice and limit ourselves para maiwasan yung disconnection na yun...we allow ourselves to continue to connect with people not just through social media, through simple hang outs and bondings or a simple talk to your family and your friends para hindi ito maging hadlang sa relationship na pwede nating mabuo sa lahat ng tao na nakapaligid sa atin,” sabi ni Andi.

At sa tanong kung paano “kokonek” sa taong gusto mo pero wala namang gusto sa iyo, ito naman ang pananaw ni Amanda:

“How do I connect with someone who doesn’t like me back...I guess it’s just by not forcing any connection...if it’s meant to be, it will be...”

Official poster ng "Connected"

Sa 3 dekada ng pagdidiskubre at pagti-itrain ng mga Kapamilya artist, marami na ring nalikhang malalaking pangalan sa entertainment industry ang Star Magic. At malaking pagkakataon sa cast ang mapabilang sa pelikulang Connected.

“Ino-open lang ng Star Magic Studios yung doors for them na pag nakita ng producers tong movie na to: “ow, pwede palang i-cast ito sa teleserye, pwede palang ganito ang role nila...,” sabi ni Direk Ted.

Nagbigay mensahe rin sa mediacon si ABS-CBN Entertainment Production head Laurenti Dyogi patungkol sa pelikula:

“We are proud of our simple movie but with a big heart... early part of last year, we had PBB Season 9, Connect...we had 18 alumni and 6 of those batch or housemates were able to be part of this movie. And we are very proud that this is the first movie of Star Magic studios...

... so with this small project of ours, na marami pong magandang mensahe tungkol sa kabataan, sa pag-ibig, sa magulang...we’re hoping that people will appreciate this project...”

Mapanonood ang ‘Connected’ simula July 22 sa KTX, iWantTFC, TFC IPTV Video on Demand at Sky Cable pay-per-view.