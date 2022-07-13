Photos from Erika Portunak's TikTok account

MANILA – Ina Raymundo’s daughter, Erika Portunak, has made a big decision in her life – to undergo a surgery to reduce her breast size.

Portunak took to TikTok to share that it was the “happiest day” of her life.

In the short clip, Portunak shared a compilation of snaps while she was on the way to the hospital and while inside the clinic.

“Best decision of my life,” she said in the comment section.

In 2021, Portunak already hinted at her interest in having breast reduction.

Recently, Portunak made headlines as she was spotted with basketball player Kobe Paras in a beach trip.

In a series of photos, Paras shared a couple of snaps with Poturnak – including one hugging her in what appeared to be a sunbed.

The photos added fuel to ongoing speculations about a possible romance between the two.

After graduating from high school in 2020, Poturnak signed with local talent agency Cornerstone Entertainment. She is Raymundo's eldest child with husband Brian Poturnak.