'Boo, B----' star Lana Condor on being an executive producer

When Lana Condor attained stardom through 'To All the Boys I've Loved Before' and other projects, she knew she wanted to use her power to effect change.

In the new romantic-mystery-comedy show 'Boo, B----,' she is not only the lead star, but an executive producer as well. Condor asserted that she had a hand in bringing diversity to the series.

"Big time. I wanted to create a show where not only do we have an incredibly diverse cast, but it was really important for me to have to create a show that was female-led in front and behind the camera," she said.

"And so we also went out of our way to hire our female directors, a Vietnamese female director for arguably one of the most important episodes, female grips and technicians. If you do have the ability and that extra little power, then I definitely advocate for those necessary changes."

Condor plays Erika Vu, a senior student whose desire to become popular came true through her newfound power as a ghost. The actress said that though she’s now a producer, becoming drunk with power like her character is farthest from her mind.

"It was less drunk with power and more actually just like nervous. Like, 'Okay, this is a job in filmmaking that I've never had before and I have a lot to learn. And so I kind of just wanted to make myself a sponge and absorb all of what I have learned from other producers watching them or working with them."

The show’s diverse cast and Condor’s leadership were inspiring to her costar Aparna Brielle who plays Riley.

"Not to sound corny, but I was a little bit emotional when I first heard about it. Everything from her being the lead of the show to also executive producing it and the people that we had on the show, and the cast that we had and the roles they were playing, these were things that we never saw as kids and or rarely saw as kids. And so to actually see it and be like, 'Oh, this is reality.' I actually feel like I'm in the real world at work. And it was a dream," Brielle said.

"Honestly, every day, I was so excited to be at work and a big part of it was Lana."

The Netflix limited series has eight episodes and also stars Zoe Colletti, Mason Versaw, Tenzing Norgay Trainor, and Jason Genao.