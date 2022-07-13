MANILA – Bela Padilla reminisced about the past year as she marked the first anniversary of her move to Europe.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Padilla said she flew to Europe with the intention of living in London by September 2021 and she’s proud to have done it.

To commemorate the year that passed, Padilla said she went back to Zurich, Switzerland, which was the first place she visited last year.

“One year after and I’m not afraid to get into cold water anymore,” she wrote.

“When I’m asked what I do for a living, I often joke that I’m jobless or that I’m on a sabbatical. But in the last year, I released my directorial debut '366,' wrote two scripts that are now in preproduction, invested in things and people I believe in, started a business (@amberandaqua) with my friend, met amazing people who do what they love, I attended events I would only just see on social media, travelled to cities and countries I only imagined in our taping tents and have experienced life more than I ever have before,” she added.

Now 15 years since she was "discovered" to become an actress, Padilla said she’s finally experiencing what it is truly like to be herself and not just her characters.

“I have such a great group of people around me constantly pushing me forward. I celebrate this move with an even more persistent drive, looking forward to what’s next,” she said.

Addressing her social media followers, Padilla advised: “Take this as your sign to go to unchartered territories and to really live your life!”