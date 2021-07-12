WATCH: Kyle Echarri, Seth Fedelin in road trip MV for ‘Liligawan Na Kita’

MANILA — Kyle Echarri and Seth Fedelin released on Monday their first music collaboration, “Liligawan Na Kita,” matched with a road trip-inspired music video.

Co-written by the duo and their fellow The Gold Squad member Andrea Brillantes, “Liligawan Na Kita” is about patience in pursuing love.

The music video, produced by YouMeUs MNL and directed by Amirel Kirby Balagtas, sees Echarri and Fedelin on a road trip apparently on their way to woo their respective objects of affection.

In a playful moment in the video, Echarri and Fedelin’s respective screen partners, Francine Diaz and Brillantes, make an appearance as print-out masks which the boys wear.

“We had fun doing this music video,” Echarri tweeted on Monday. “Hope you enjoy watching it as we enjoyed creating this for all of you. Thankful to everyone who made this exactly the vibe we wanted to express. Good vibes!”

The Gold Squad is currently seen in the primetime series “Huwag Kang Mangamba,” which airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, iWant TFC, WeTV, and iflix.