WATCH: Gerald Anderson goes on a boat ride with Julia Barretto and her family

Actor Gerald Anderson took a break from work as he spent the weekend with girlfriend Julia Barretto and her family, as they went on a boat ride in Subic, Zambales.

In his latest vlog, Anderson shared with his fans their sailing experience in Subic despite the gloomy weather.

Also seen in the video were Barretto's mother Marjorie and siblings Leon and Erich, actor Gab Lagman, Anderson’s brother and other friends.

In the 10-minute clip, Anderson appeared to have created a strong connection with his girlfriend’s youngest sibling, Erich, with whom the actor spent a lot of his time during the trip.

The group also went fishing where they caught a huge barracuda before jumping into the waters to swim.

They also stopped by an island to rest for a while before returning to the boat.

It was not the first time Anderson joined the Barretto clan for a trip or gathering as he has been included in several family photos of his girlfriend.

Last March, Dani Barretto shared a family photo taken during their recent beach trip. Seen in the photo are Julia and Dani’s siblings Leon and Claudia, their mother Marjorie, Dani’s husband Xavi Panlilio, and Anderson.

