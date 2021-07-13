Pinoy Ehrlich Ocampo flies to US to try his luck on 'America’s Got Talent'

Filipino circus performer Ehrlich Ocampo travelled all the way to the United States to try his luck on “America’s Got Talent.”

In a preview clip on its official YouTube page, Ocampo revealed he just arrived in the US nine days prior to taking the "AGT" stage for his audition.

“I gave up everything to pursue my performing,” he said while talking to judges Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell before his performance.

“People thought I was crazy. I didn’t think I’ll make it here. But my friends and family, they supported me and they inspired me to fight. I am here fighting for myself, my family, my friends, my community, my country,” he added.

Calling it a dream to be on "AGT," Ocampo then proved he is worthy of a spot in the competition by showing off his leviwand act.

Based on their reactions, the judges were obviously stunned by the audition. However, it remains to be seen whether this will make him advance to the next round of the competition.

The full AGT episode with Ehrlich’s performance is set to air on Tuesday (US time) on NBC.