Physical injuries rap vs Tony Labrusca dismissed

Actor Tony Labrusca. FILE/Instagram: @tony.labrusca

MANILA — The Makati prosecutor’s office dismissed Monday the slight physical injuries complaint against actor Tony Labrusca.

The case stemmed from a supposed altercation between Labrusca and complainant Dennis Ibay, Jr. at a house party in January.



Makati Senior Assistant City Prosecutor Edmund Seña based his June 12, 2021 resolution on technical grounds, noting that the supposed incident happened on January 16, 2021.

“However, the complaint was only filed before this Office on June 04, 2021, or after more than two months from the time of the incident,” Seña stated.

“Considering that the complaint for slight physical injuries against respondent was only filed on June 04, 2021, or after more than two months from the date of its alleged commission, the crime is already extinguished by reason of prescription. Wherefore, premises considered, it is respectfully recommended that the complaint for slight physical injuries against Anthony Angel Jones Labrusca, Jr., a.k.a. ‘Tony Labrusca’ be dismissed on the ground of prescription.”

Labrusca’s legal counsel, Atty. Joji Alonso, told ABS-CBN News they had just received a copy of the resolution issued the Makati City Prosecutor’s Office “motu proprio” (on one’s own initiative) dismissing the case of slight physical injuries on the ground of prescription.

“While the decision of the Honorable Office was based on technical grounds, we remain steadfast that our client is innocent from the aforesaid charge,” maintained Alonso.

The Makati Prosecutor’s Office has yet to resolve another case of alleged sexual molestation filed against Labrusca by a woman at the same party.

According to a press statement to ABS-CBN News in June, two counts of aggravated acts of lasciviousness were filed against the actor.

The legal counsel of the complainants, Atty. Regie Tongol, said in a previous ABS-CBN News interview that they decided to file the complaints after several months since the incidents happened because the “reputation of his clients have been maligned” by Labrusca’s camp. The issue between Labrusca and his accusers first blew up on social media.

Coming to Labrusca’s defense, Alonso countered that the public should refrain from casting judgment “based on mere allegations and unfounded claims.”