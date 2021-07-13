Netflix drops trailer of Jason Momoa's upcoming film 'Sweet Girl'

MANILA – Netflix on Monday dropped the trailer of Jason Momoa and Isabela Merced’s upcoming movie “Sweet Girl.”

Based on the official synopsis provided by the streaming giant, the film follows Ray Cooper (Momoa), a devoted family man who vows justice against the pharmaceutical company responsible for pulling a potentially life-saving drug from the market just before his wife (Adria Arjona) dies from cancer.

However, when his search for the truth leads to a deadly encounter that puts Ray and his daughter Rachel (Merced) in harm’s way, Ray’s mission turns into a quest for vengeance in order to protect the only family he has left.

Watch more on iWantTFC

“Sweet Girl” is directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza and also stars Justin Bartha, Amy Brenneman, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Raza Jaffrey, Lex Scott Davis and Michael Raymond-James.

It will exclusively premiere on Netflix on August 20.