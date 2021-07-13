NCT’s Taeil Moon reaches 1 million IG followers in 1 hour, 45 minutes to set new world record

Photo from Taeil Moon's Instagram account, mo.on_air.

It took just less than two hours for Taeil Moon of K-pop group NCT to garner a million followers on Instagram that set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest time to reach seven-digit followers on the app.

According to the website of Guinness, Taeil Moon gained a million followers in just 1 hour and 45 minutes after his first photo upload under his mo.on_air account.

“Thank you to all the fans! I was so surprised when I heard the news! I never imagined myself becoming a Guinness World Records title holder, and am truly grateful for all the love and support. I would not be here without my members and our NCTzens. I’ll try my best to connect and communicate even more through socials. I love you all,” he said, based on Guinness website.

Taeil Moon, who now has 1.8 million followers, has posted five photos and followed 7 people, all of which are his fellow NCT members, as of writing.

Congratulations to @NCTsmtown's TAEIL MOON who's set a new record for the fastest time to reach 1M followers on @instagram🎉 just one hour and 45 mins! #NCT #NCTU https://t.co/uxsiHOUqSb — Guinness World Records (@GWR) July 13, 2021

It was Rupert Grint of “Harry Potter” who held the previous record after crossing the million mark in 4 hours and a minute in November 2020 to share the good news about the birth of his daughter.

Before Grint, climate change advocate and naturalist Sir David Attenborough, 95, also held the record when he joined the app in September 2020.

Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston was also once the record holder when she reached 1 million followers in October 2019 after 5 hours and 16 minutes.

Other previous holders were David Beckham, Pope Francis and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Taeil Moon debuted as part of NCT in 2016 before becoming part of NCT U and NCT 127 sub-units.

As of 2021, NCT has 23 members whp have released seven studio albums, two of which reach the top 10 of the Billboard 200 in the United States.

