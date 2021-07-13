LOOK: Candy Pangilinan's son Quentin trains as altar server

Photos from Candy Pangilinan's Instagram account

Actress-comedienne Candy Pangilinan was deeply touched with all the messages of support she and her son received when she first posted a snap of Quentin, aspiring to be an altar server.

And, it appeared that the well-wishes have worked wonders as the head of altar servers at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church agreed to train Quentin to be one of them.

On Instagram, Pangilinan uploaded some photos of her son, who has Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), during his first training day.

On Saturday, the comedienne thanked the public for their willingness to help Quentin become a church server.

“Naluluha ko pong kinuwento sa mama ko na marami ang nanalangin at gusto tumulong kay Quentin. Ang ending, kami ang naiyak sa kabutihan ng inyong mga puso,” she said in the caption.

“Sa dami ng messages niyo, pumayag na po ang pinuno ng altar server ng aming parokya na turuan si Quentin. Praise God talaga.”

In an earlier post, they attended a novena mass in the church when Quentin decided to sit behind the rows of altar servers.

“He couldn't stop himself to join the altar boys kahit nakiki-sit in lang siya. The boys are so generous enough to make him stay with them,” Pangilinan revealed.

“I was so touched with the kuya lay ministers, who called him, siguro naawa. They told him to wear polo and black pants so he join the lay ministers pew.”

She then added that she hoped to find someone who is willing to teach Quentin how to become an altar server which eventually resulted in tons of messages.

Last May, Pangilinan said on “Magandang Buhay” that his son, despite his autism, is her ticket to heaven.

“Maraming nagtatanong sa akin, kung uulitin ko raw ang buhay ko, kung okay lang na si Quentin ulit ang maging anak ko, yes. Ayos lang. Okay lang. Tanggap ko na,” Pangilinan quipped.

“Parati ko ngang sinasabi na Quentin is my ticket to heaven, and I think more than na binago ko ang buhay ni Quentin, I think binago ni Quentin ang buhay ko.”

