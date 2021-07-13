K-pop: TREASURE's Doyoung tests positive for COVID-19

Doyoung of K-pop group TREASURE. Photo from TREASURE's Instagram page.

Kim Doyoung of Korean boy group TREASURE has tested positive for COVID-19, his agency said Tuesday.

YG Entertainment, in a statement posted by Soompi, said Doyoung first tested positive in a COVID-19 self-test kit. All TREASURE members and their staff immediately underwent PCR testing, and Doyoung ultimately tested positive.

All the other members of TREASURE and their staff tested negative and are currently under self-quarantine.

TREASURE, which debuted in 2020, is YG Entertainment's new boy group. It is composed of 12 members - Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Yedam, Haruto, Doyoung, Jeongwoo, and Junghwan - and was formed in 2019 through the survival program "YG Treasure Box."

The latest development in the group comes as South Korea battles a new wave of COVID-19 infections.

