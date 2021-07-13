German singer Flore reaches out to Filipino music fans with new single 'Bad Medicine'

German singer Flore

The internet has made the world a smaller place with people connecting across all borders.

For German alternative pop singer Flore (pronounced as “Fleur”), she hopes her song “Bad Medicine,” which is her introduction to an Asian and Filipino audience, will connect because of its theme of hope amidst toxicity.

“Bad Medicine” which is about a toxic relationship and one trying to get out of it but isn’t sure because of what was invested in it, is out on Spotify and YouTube as well as other digital platforms.

“I write songs about relationships and its complexities, the intricacies of life especially in this pandemic, and dealing with sadness and depression,” said Flore who bared that she was bullied as a youngster and grew up a loner.

“In my songs, I want to communicate with people that it is okay to be different and not fit in because there will always be people who love what you do for yourself and your art. I encourage them to be different and to do their art.”

And looking at the young German lady, she is swathed in black like a Goth girl while her hair is colored one-half black and pink.

Flore laughed at the assertion then cheerfully admitted: “I am a Swiftie.”

“I am a Swiftie,” she declared about her adoration for Taylor Swift. “She inspired me to learn how to play a guitar and sing.”

Watch more on iWantTFC

More than Swift, Flore’s music is something for fans of Phoebe Bridgers, Hayley Williams, and Lorde. It hits the same notes and heart strings.

And the young girl has now blossomed into a pretty “Goth-like swan.”

She laughed once more. “I wasn’t always like this.”

Music obviously has helped boost her confidence. She recently performed on Amazon live but will make her first live performance. Something she admits she feels nervous about.

“But it is what we live for, right,” said the 25-year old German lady.

Since her debut in 2018, Flore has impressed all over Europe and is on Spotify’s RADAR program and is now featured in popular playlists from 20 countries.

“I grew up in a small town in Germany -- Iserlohn -- a hilly and woodland area,” shared Flore. “I still live there. I was bullied as a young girl and I didn’t have too many friends.”

By reading books and watching English television shows and films, she learned how to speak very good English. And this has greatly helped her emerge from her shell to go out and become a performer.

“While the world is continuing to battle covid, it is getting better in some regard. When it is much better, I cannot wait to perform in the Philippines and in Asia. I just want to experience new things and new cultures and make music while doing it.”

Now, that is good medicine.

Look for Flore’s debut album to come out soon.