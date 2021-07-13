BTS member Jungkook's 'Euphoria' tops Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart

BTS member Jungkook

BTS again flaunted numbers that prove no other act sells music quite as they do.

On Tuesday, BTS stretched their record as the act with the most No. 1 hits on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart after "Euphoria," a solo song by the septet's main vocalist Jungkook, peaked to No. 1.

The three-year-old title, which was released as part of the South Korean's 2018 album "Love Yourself: Answer," brings the total number of BTS leaders on the chart to 30.

"Euphoria" debuted at No. 2 in 2018 and has since been a frequent mainstay on the World Digital Song Sales chart. The youngest member's pop track is one of the few titles that have charted for a full year.

To date, the song has tallied a total of 73 weeks on the authoritative list.

Other titles that stayed for at least a year on the Billboard ranking include "Dope," "DNA," “Idol” featuring Nicki Minaj, and “Boy With Luv” featuring Halsey.

"Euphoria" is Jungkook's second solo to reach the milestone. The song joins "My Time," the golden maknae's solo material from BTS' 2020 album "Map of the Soul: 7."

The track co-written by Jungkook spent 69 weeks on the list.

RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, have smashed numerous sales records throughout their historic career.

"Dynamite," which occupied the No. 1 spot on the Digital Song Sales chart for 18 frames, currently holds the title for the most frames spent at the top.

The disco-pop was also the only single that sold over one million copies in the United States in 2020.

BTS' "Butter," on the other hand, posted its seventh week on top of the Digital Song Sales chart, after clinching another week of purchases surpassing 100,000 copies.

The dance-pop is the first song in the U.S that churned out more than one million units in 2021.

The septet's latest single, "Permission to Dance," however, is expected to dethrone the summer anthem in the next frame (chart dated July 24).

The group's third English title, which was co-written by "Bad Habits" singer Ed Sheeran, Snow Patrol's Johnny McDaid, and producers Steve Mac and Jenna Andrews, already claimed the No. 1 spot in over 90 countries on iTunes and presently rules the platform's Worldwide chart.

The record-breaking numbers are not only isolated to digital singles as the Bangtan boys' physical projects likewise boast massive figures.

According to South Korea's Hanteo Chart, the "Butter" CD single album sold at least 1.7 million units on its first day. The Gaon Music Chart, on the other hand, logged over 2.1 million copies during the launch.

The sales of the septet's Japanese album "BTS, THE BEST" experienced similar success. Big Hit Music revealed the compilation surpassed 1.1 million shipments on its first day of release.

In 2020, with 3.8 million copies sold, “Map of the Soul: 7” was named the best-selling album in South Korea. BTS’ “BE (Deluxe Edition)” followed with 2.3 million units.

The album also landed at No. 1 in over 20 countries, including US, the UK, Japan, Germany, and France, five of the largest music markets in the world.

“Map of the Soul 7” had about 6.5 million equivalent purchases across the globe, making it the No. 1 best-selling album that year, the World Music Awards reported (citing the United World Year-end chart).