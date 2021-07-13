BTS’ 'Butter' tops Billboard Hot 100 for 7th week

BTS

South Korean icon BTS again dominated the largest music market in the world.

On Tuesday, Billboard announced “Butter” scored its seventh consecutive week on top of the Hot 100, which measures the most popular songs in the United States.

According to MRC data, the dance-pop single tallied 29.1 million radio airplay audience impressions, 10.8 million U.S streams, and sold 108,800 copies in the week ending July 8.

"Butter," just the eighth song to spend its first seven weeks leading the Hot 100, extended its reign as the longest-running No. 1 debut by a single group, as well as by an Asian act.

Other songs on the ranking were "good 4 u" by Olivia Rodrigo, which held at No. 2, followed by "Levitating" by Dua Lipa ft. DaBaby at No. 3, "Kiss Me More" by Doja Cat ft. SZA at No. 4, "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" by Lil Nas X at No. 5, and "Bad Habits" by Ed Sheeran at No. 6.

"Butter," the best-selling download in the U.S for the first half of the year, also scored its seventh week at No. 1 on the Digital Song Sales Chart.

As of this writing, "Butter" has sold more than 1.5 million units in the US, the first act to achieve the impressive milestone in 2021.

BTS, however, is seeking to end the record-breaking streak of "Butter" on the Billboard rankings next week (chart dated July 24) and replace the summer anthem with its newest single, "Permission to Dance," released last July 9.

The group's latest track, however, will be competing for the opportunity to open at No. 1 on Billboard charts with “Stay” by Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber, which simultaneously dropped last July 9.

Meanwhile, "Butter” continues to be a smash hit in territories outside the U.S. The music video of the catchy tune claimed a seventh week on top of the Global YouTube songs chart. The clip recorded 90.4 million views during the tracking period, an increase of about fifty percent from the previous frame.

To date, the music video has pulled around 448 million views.

In South Korea, the CD of "Butter” launched last July 9, made history as the best-selling single album of all time, after the special set sold an eye-popping total of 1.7 million copies on its first day alone.

The four-track CD, which contains "Butter," "Permission to Dance," and the instrumental version of both songs, is available for purchase on Weverse.