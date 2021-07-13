Ben&Ben's 'Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay' wins at 2021 Canadian Cinematography Awards

MANILA – Ben&Ben was full of gratitude as the group shared to their followers the latest feat reached by their heartbreaking hit, “Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay.”

On Facebook, the band said they are very happy to know that “Sa Susunod Na Habangbuhay” won three awards at the 2021 Canadian Cinematography Awards.

The track was awarded Best Song, Best Music Video and Best Music Video Cinematography.

Furthermore, the song’s music video which features real-life couple Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla reached 10 million views on YouTube.

“Congrats sa 'tin, Liwanag! Thank you for helping us reach our dreams. We'll keep working hard for you,” the band said.

Released last year, “Sa Susunod na Habang Buhay” is a song about a couple, their failing love, and the realization that it was worth it despite the lack of a happy ending.