Bela Padilla denies Zanjoe became her boyfriend in Kim Chiu's new vlog

MANILA – Kim Chiu put up a surprise vlog content for Bela Padilla which she uploaded on her YouTube channel on Sunday after the latter left for Europe to spend time with her boyfriend Norman Bay.

Titled “Who knows Bela better,” the entry featured Chiu and Dani Barretto competing as to who knows more things about Padilla.

While they were only asked “easy” questions such as what food is Padilla allergic to, or what animal is she scared of, it also included some personal questions about the actress’ love life.

At one point, Chiu and Barretto were asked who was Padilla’s first boyfriend which both of them were able to answer correctly by naming actor Jason Abalos.

It got a bit interesting when they were asked who was Padilla’s boyfriend before Bay.

Seemingly sure of their knowledge, both Chiu and Barretto answered that it was Zanjoe Marudo.

Surprised by her friends’ answer, Padilla quickly corrected them and said: “Hindi ko siya naging boyfriend.”

Watch more on iWantTFC

Marudo, who was once linked to Padilla, is one of her leading men in the upcoming movie “366,” which she herself also directed.

Aside from Marudo and Padilla, “366” also stars JC Santos.

In a recent interview with ABS-CBN News, Padilla talked about her vision as a filmmaker that led her to write and direct “366.”

“It’s the story of people who were and weren’t given the chance to have an extra day to stop, to live, to cry, to laugh, to forget and to love. We follow their journeys, their joy and their grief," said Padilla, who wrote the material before the pandemic.

“I had no idea how the world was going to change. Now, having gone through a global pandemic and shooting amidst it, everyday has become so important. Time spent with people has become essential. '366' feels like a wake-up call to me now, to really live well and to make everyday a little more than what it normally should have been!”

The release date of the movie has yet to be announced.