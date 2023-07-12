WATCH: Xolo Maridueña turns into Blue Beetle in final trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures has unveiled the final trailer for its upcoming DC movie “Blue Beetle” starring Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes.

The three-minute clip shows how his character was chosen by the powerful ancient alien device called the Scarab as its host, granting him a special suit of armor with incredible but unpredictable abilities.

This turns Jaime into the superhero known as Blue Beetle, altering his destiny forever.

Aside from Maridueña, the superhero movie also features Adriana Barraza, Damían Alcázar, Elpidia Carrillo, Bruna Marquezine, Raoul Max Trujillo, with Oscar winner Susan Sarandon and George Lopez.

“Blue Beetle” will open in cinemas nationwide on August 16.