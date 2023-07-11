WATCH: 'Wonka' trailer brings back that old Roald Dahl wonder

Timothée Chalamet is "Wonka." Warner Bros. handout

There's something wondrous about Willy Wonka.

Based on the extraordinary character at the center of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” Roald Dahl’s most iconic children’s book and one of the best-selling children’s books of all time, “Wonka” tells the wondrous story of how the world’s greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today. “

Starring Timothée Chalamet in the title role, 'Wonka' will introduce audiences to a young Willy Wonka, chock-full of ideas and determined to change the world one delectable bite at a time as he takes on the "chocolate cartel."

'Wonka' is directed by Paul King, who also directed the wonderful Paddington movies. The film also stars Calah Lane, Keegan-Michael Key, Matt Lucas, Sally Hawkins, Rowan Atkinson, Olivia Colman, Jim Carter, and Hugh Grant as an Oompa-Loompa.

In cinemas January 8, 2024, “Wonka” is distributed in the Philippines by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Discovery company.