WATCH: Tay Tawan, New Thitipoom in new trailer of 'Cherry Magic' Thai remake

Photo from GMMTV's Twitter account.

A new trailer of the comeback boys' love (BL) series of Thai actors Tay Tawan and New Thitipoom was released Wednesday, confirming the name of their characters and additional cast members.

In the 4-minute clip of "Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You a Wizard?!" also known as the "Cherry Magic" series, Tawan plays Karan, while Thitipoom plays Achi.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Joining them are Junior Panachai as Jinta, Mark Jiruntanin as Min, Jan Ployshompoo as Pai, and Sing Harit as Rock.

After the release of the trailer, the hashtag #CherryMagicTH was among the top trending topic in Twitter Philippines with 94,100 tweets, as of writing.

LOOK: @GMMTV releases a new trailer of the much-awaited comeback boys’ love (BL) series of @Tawan_V and @new_thitipoom titled “Cherry Magic! Thirty Years of Virginity Can Make You A Wizard?!” but has yet to give an air date. | @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/y3h6yVAZTI — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) July 12, 2023

In "Cherry Magic," Achi, a corporate employee, who is a virgin and just turned 30, develops the power to read the minds of the people he touches.

Achi will figure out that Karan, his co-worker, has a crush on him and they will later on develop feelings for each other.

"Cherry Magic" was first developed as a TV series in Japan led by Eiji Akaso as Adachi and Keita Machida as Kurosawa which later on had a follow-up movie in 2022.

Tawan and Thitipoom belong to the so-called "holy trinity" of the Thai boys' love (BL) series along with Off Jumpol and Gun Atthaphan for "Theory of Love" and Singto Prachaya and Krist Perawat for both "Sotus" and "Sotus S."

"Dark Blue Kiss" is available for streaming on iWantTFC and GMMTV's YouTube page. It revolves around the struggles of Pete (Tawan) and Kao (Thitipoom) in their relationship as the latter has yet to come out to his mother.

RELATED VIDEO: