MANILA -- Kapamilya actor Seth Fedelin turned 21 last Sunday, July 9.

On Instagram, Fedelin uploaded snaps taken from his birthday celebration, which was attend by his family, friends and fellow celebrities including onscreen partner Francine Diaz.

Among the celebrities who attended were Darren Espanto, DJ Jhai Ho, AC Bonifacio, Jayda and Star Magic head Lauren Dyogi.

Currently, Diaz and Fedelin are part of the Kapamilya primetime series "Dirty Linen" with Janine Gutierrez and Zanjoe Marudo.

