LOOK: Lovi Poe flaunts sculpted abs in OOTD post

MANILA -- Lovi Poe left her social media followers in awe as she flaunted her impeccably sculpted abs.

On Instagram, the “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” actress delightfully shared a photo of her “outfit of the day” -- a white cropped shirt and a lengthy denim skirt.

“White and denim kind of girl. And living for these loafers! #ootd,” she said in the caption.

Although Poe intended to showcase her outfit in the post, it was her well-defined physique that captivated netizens, who expressed their admiration for her dedication to fitness and exercise.

“Grabe naman yung six pack!!!” said one Instagram user.

“The abs are absing omg!!!” added another.

“Grabe ang abs . Hirap iachieve . Hanggang pangarap ko na lang,” said another one.

Aside from “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo,” Poe is also the lead actress of the Netflix movie “Seasons,” which is currently the top movie in the Philippines on the streaming platform.

Also starring Carlo Aquino, the movie was conceptualized by Poe herself. It revolves around the complicated yet relatable bond shared by best friends Charlie (Poe) and Kurt (Aquino).

They navigate the fine line between platonic and romantic love, inviting viewers to contemplate and ponder on the complexities of such relationships.

As the story unfolds, it prompts audiences to reflect upon the blurred boundaries between these two forms of love, offering thought-provoking moments that resonate long after the film ends.