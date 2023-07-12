MANILA – There were times she felt embarrassed for the long delay in her studies but finally Kapamilya actress Kaori Oinuma reached the end of her high school journey.

Oinuma took to Instagram to share that she has finished her secondary studies after a decade and many struggles in between.

“This journey hasn’t been easy and I’ve eagerly awaited for this day, there were moments na people would ask me what year I am in, and I would answer grade 12, and they be like ‘ha? ilang taon kana?’, ‘grade 12 ka pa lang?’ and idk, somehow, I feel embarrassed, but I chose not to judge them,” the actress wrote.

According to Oinuma, she eventually realized that life is not a race but about embracing one’s pace and defining her own success.

She went on to thank her teachers and classmates for “understanding her situation and letting her in once again.”

Oinuma also did not forget her co-workers in showbiz for lending a hand when she needed support.

“Your presence made everything so easy. to my supporters, thank you for the love and support,” she continued.

After her "Pinoy Big Brother" stint, Oinuma appeared in different ABS-CBN shows including "Home Sweetie Home: Extra Sweet," "He's Into Her," and "ASAP Natin 'To."

Currently, Oinuma is gearing for a new project "Fractured” with Francine Diaz and Seth Fedelin.



