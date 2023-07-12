GOT7's BamBam to hold Manila concert in September

Thai singer BamBam. Photo: Twitter/@BAMBAMxABYSS

Thai singer BamBam announced Wednesday that he would stage a solo concert in the Philippines in September.

On his social media pages, the member of K-pop boy band GOT7 revealed the dates and cities for his first world tour titled "Area 52."

The tour includes a show at the Araneta Coliseum on September 22, based on the post.

2023-2024 BamBam THE 1ST WORLD TOUR [AREA 52]

⠀

[AREA 52], unrevealed space of the world

⠀

23.09.16. SEOUL

23.09.22. MANILA

23.09.30. MACAU

23.10.15. KUALA LUMPUR

23.10.28. BANGKOK

⠀

AND MORE

⠀

🔗https://t.co/mBx81aFckG

⠀#뱀뱀 #BamBam#AREA52#BamBam_TOUR_AREA52 pic.twitter.com/FkIh8UPW95 — 뱀뱀 BamBam (@BAMBAMxABYSS) July 12, 2023

Ticketing details were not immediately available.

The 26-year-old artist debuted in 2014 as a member of GOT7 under K-pop label JYP Entertainment.

In 2021, he moved to label Abyss Company after the GOT7 members' contracts with JYP Entertainment expired.

BamBam made his solo debut in June 2021 with the extended play "Ribbon." Earlier this year, he dropped his first album "Sour & Sweet."

