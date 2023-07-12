Anne Curtis gets candid about 'Showtime' network switch

MANILA – Screen superstar Anne Curtis looked back on the challenges she her fellow hosts of "It's Showtime" faced before making a much-publicized move to GMA-owned GTV channel.

In an interview with Boy Abunda, Curtis candidly admitted that they experienced a rollercoaster of emotions.

“I think nung panahon na 'yun, medyo mixed emotions talaga siya. We were scared, sad, curious, and then we became excited, and then happy and grateful,” she said.

“It was a rollercoaster talaga of emotions during that period. Ngayon, sobra kaming excited, happy every day na pumasok. Kasi parang lumawak lalo 'yung pamilya namin,” she added.

“It’s Showtime” aired on TV5 for a year before it found a new home on GMA’s GTV.

When asked why she thinks the Kapamilya noontime program works, Curtis explained that its success can be attributed to their unwavering commitment towards a common goal.

“Our main goal talaga ever since was to make the madlang pipol happy. Along that journey, we were able to form a family that shared that same goal. I think that’s why it works.”

“It’s Showtime” began airing on GTV Channel last July 1, aside from Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, and A2Z.

The group emotionally bid farewell to TV5 during its last airing on the network last June 30.

