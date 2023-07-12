All-girl trio Daydream excited to join PPOPCON

Daydream -- (from left) Denise Silva, Pau Jaravata and Kiara Dario

MANILA -- The all-girl trio Daydream – with members Denise Silva, Kiara Dario and Pau Jaravata – was dauntlessly formed two years ago during the pandemic.

“Initially, we were a group of four,” Silva told ABS-CBN News. “It goes all the way back, two years ago when we were discovered on Kumu by another label.

“After everything that happened, our third member left to work at Hong Kong Disneyland and she was replaced by Pau. We had an audition process, but it was already selected to a few pre-selected people.”

Dario added: ”The three of us got together to practice and start making new music. The three of us started writing music together earlier this year. Around March.”

The songwriting process was undoubtedly challenging for Silva and Dario when they started working on “Stay Stuck,” which they wrote with their manager Marty Uy.

“It was my first time to ever write a song that was produced professionally and it was really fun,” Dario said. “We got to pour our heart into it, our actual cause instead of just singing whatever was given to us.

“We were able to play with the words, play with the music and really express ourselves freely. We actually wrote ‘Stay Stuck’ before Pau came on.

“It was our first time to have writing credits on a produced song. We did that as a hobby even before.“It was a super wild experience because I didn’t think that I would actually have a song that other people would hear. It would be a legit song on streaming services.”

It was actually Dario who recommended Jaravata to audition for Daydream after they were together in a theater production, “Flashcard Tangle,” where Uy was the lead.

“We were all [except Denise] in the theater industry,” Dario disclosed. “I recommended Pau and Marty said, ‘Oh, yeah. She would make a great fit.’ Pau sent in her dance and singing videos and we deliberated for like a few months.”

Uy noted it was so amazing watching the work of the girls for the first time.

“Kiara had an Excel sheet, organized everyone, assessed the strengths of everyone and named who could do better in what aspect,” he recalled.

“It was so wild because I’ve never worked with an artist with so much initiative, so organized and so professional. It was one of the things that I told them. ‘You know what, we should kind of steer from me telling you want to do.

“And you kind of dictating your direction because you’re all independent women, you all have careers. Denise is a radio DJ and host, Kiara is a digital marketing professional, Pau is a professional streamer with a whole day job.”

Jaravata does 30 hours of streaming a month, with viewers from America and Canada.

“The girls are all good,” Uy remarked. “They have so much experiences and initiative. They are all strong and independent women. So I don’t want to get in their way.”

When Daydream debuted as a group in 2021, the members had official positions. “Now that we’re kind of relaunching as a group, we don’t want to have official positions anymore,” Silva said. “We just want to show that we’re three girls who sing, rap and dance.”

Uy started managing the three for Daydream right away. “It was also so fast,” Uy said. “When we started working together, I only started managing them around February and it was really quick.

“I messaged all the producers and requested them to send me what they had, demos that we could work on. Show us something you really like and I’ll show it to the girls.

“Then we chose what we liked. It was really fast. We finished writing everything in one business day.”

“I was super nervous,” Jaravata said. “I came from the theater industry and after the pandemic, I started streaming. I’ve only been singing online and this is my first time back onstage performing with actual people. Not just looking on the phone.”

Morisette Amon is the first artist signed up by Underdog Music, put up by Miguel Jimenez. Uy acts as Morisette’s manager and Daydream is the second artist in the stable.

“It’s kind of nice working with really strong female singers, all really strong women,” Uy said.

The next thing lined up for Daydream after the launch of “Stay Stuck” is Pinoy Pop Convention (PPOPCON) on July 15 and 16 at the Araneta Coliseum.

“The songs that we will be singing here are going to be part of our setlist in Araneta,” informed Dario. “We have more focus on choreography. We will have full choreography onstage.”

Interestingly, Daydream has a Google calendar that’s color-coded for every member. “So that we know what everyone is up to,” Uy explained. Silva is blue, Dario is pink, and Jaravata is yellow.

“That’s what I love about the group,” Dario maintained. “You know how a lot of people think when you’re in a girl group or an idol group, your schedule is really packed. Rehearsals every day, training every day.

“What makes this group different is that our personal lives, the lives that we have outside of Daydream, also make the group better. We take whatever we learn.

“Our life experiences help that make us better artists. That’s what we’re able to give our fans, as well.”

Daydream has two other songs that they previously released – “Falling 4 U” and “Lumayo” – before Jaravata joined the group, as the girl trio is out to redefine OPM with their youth-oriented brand of music.

Meanwhile, Dario explained “Stay Stuck” is a perfect comeback song for Daydream. “We haven’t written anything else for around a year. This is a perfect with a new member, a new label. And it’s written by us.”

“Stay Stuck” is an “empowering” song that’s meant to talk about bravery and letting something go.

“The bravery takes to do something on your own and taking control of your own voice, your own career and your own job. That’s really the message that this comeback as a whole gives to our fans.”