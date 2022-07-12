Joseph Marco in his final scene as Lucas in ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.’ ABS-CBN

Joseph Marco bid farewell to “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” on Monday, a year after his introduction as Lucas, who once backed a treacherous plan against Coco Martin’s Cardo but later switched allegiances.

In the “Ipaglaban” episode, which drew record viewership for the ABS-CBN teleserye on Kapamilya Online Live, Lucas was shot dead by Lolita (Rosanna Roces) during Agila’s ambush on the hideout he once called home.

Lucas had defected to Cardo’s group after discovering Lolita and Armando’s (John Estrada) vengeful scheme, which involved raising Mara (Julia Montes) as an assassin and later killing her when her purpose has been served.

Mourning his childhood friend’s apparent death, Lucas shared his grief with Aurora (Sharon Cuneta), Mara’s mother who only found out their biological ties after she was ordered killed by Armando.

Now both allied with Agila, Lucas and Aurora, as well as Mara’s father Oscar (Rowell Santiago), helped in storming Armando’s headquarters to save Cardo, after they confirmed that Armando had been scheming to turn them in all along.

Lucas’ redemption — and death — came a year after he was introduced in July 2021 as a reliable associate of Armando and a loyal friend to Mara.

“Paalam, Lucas,” was Marco’s simple words in an Instagram post showing behind-the-scenes photos and his character’s his exit from the series.

Marco’s farewell to “Ang Probinsyano” follows the apparent death of another major character, Lolo Delfin, portrayed by Jaime Fabregas, who had been an original cast member of the series since September 2015.

Now nearing its seventh year on air, “Ang Probinsyano” is available to watch via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, CineMo, and iWantTFC.