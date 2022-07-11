Joseph Marco’s character dies in action-packed episode



Oscar (Rowell Santiago), Aurora (Sharon Cuneta), and Lucas (Joseph Marco) face off with Armando’s men in the July 11 episode of ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.’ ABS-CBN

Screen icon Sharon Cuneta, dubbed local showbiz’s “Megastar,” made an action-star turn in a climactic episode of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” which logged another record for the long-running series on Monday.

In the July 11 broadcast of the ABS-CBN program, a vengeful Aurora (Sharon Cuneta) joined Task Force Agila in storming the headquarters of Armando (John Estrada) and Lolita (Rosanna Roces), her erstwhile friends whose own plot of revenge resulted in Aurora’s daughter, Mara (Julia Montes), apparently dying.

Aurora had only discovered that Mara is her daughter after the latter was ordered killed by Armando and Lolita, who had raised Mara as an assassin with the ultimate mission of killing her own grandfather, Ignacio (Tommy Abuel).

Armando and Lolita have long blamed Aurora and Oscar (Rowell Santiago) for the death of their infant child, one of the many casualities when Ignacio’s men ambushed a fishing village where Aurora had fled to from her controlling father.

Now aware of the decades-long grudge of Armando and Lolita, as well as the extent of their scheme that harmed Mara, Aurora and Oscar sought to avenge their daughter, both with guns in hand.

Agila, meanwhile, exchanged bullets with Armando’s group in a desperate effort to save Cardo (Coco Martin), after they finally discovered Armando’s treacherous plan to turn them in despite pledging his alliance to them.

The episode also showed the apparent death of Lucas (Joseph Marco), Mara’s loyal friend who defected from Armando and allied himself with Aurora.

The action-packed scenes proved to be another record-breaking hit, with the episode’s concurrent viewers on Kapamilya Online Live crossing 350,000 on Monday — a new all-time high — according to Dreamscape Entertainment.

The milestone coincides with the ongoing anniversary celebration of “Ang Probinsyano,” which will mark its seventh year on air in September.

Now the Philippines’ longest-running scripted drama, “Ang Probinsyano” premiered on September 28, 2015, becoming the country’s No. 1 TV show until ABS-CBN was forced off free television in mid-2020.

Migrating to digital platforms, including Kapamilya Online Live, the primetime series steadily grew its viewership, setting record after record. Starting June, its concurrent live viewers would regularly if not consistently reach 300,000-mark.

Aside from Kapamilya Online Live, “Ang Probinsyano” can be watched via Kapamilya Channel, A2Z, TV5, CineMo, iWantTFC, WeTV, and iflix.