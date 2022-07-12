Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Kathryn Bernardo reunited with her 'constants'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 12 2022 12:36 PM

MANILA – Kathryn Bernardo has reunited with her girl friends Ria Atayde, Sofia Andres and Alora Sasam, calling them her “constants.”

Bernardo posted their reunion photo on Instagram with all four of them wearing black-and-white outfits.

When netizens asked why Joshua Garcia was not around, Sasam said in her Instagram Story that the actor was busy working on the “Darna” series at that time.

Currently, Padilla and Bernardo are starring in the ABS-CBN series “2 Good 2 Be True.” As for Sasam, she is part of the upcoming iWantTFC series “Lyric and Beat.”

