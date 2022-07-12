LOOK: Kathryn Bernardo reunited with her 'constants'

MANILA – Kathryn Bernardo has reunited with her girl friends Ria Atayde, Sofia Andres and Alora Sasam, calling them her “constants.”

Bernardo posted their reunion photo on Instagram with all four of them wearing black-and-white outfits.

Andres and Sasam shared photos from the same night revealing that they were with Daniel Miranda, Daniel Padilla, Zanjoe Marudo and Kyle Echarri.

When netizens asked why Joshua Garcia was not around, Sasam said in her Instagram Story that the actor was busy working on the “Darna” series at that time.

Currently, Padilla and Bernardo are starring in the ABS-CBN series “2 Good 2 Be True.” As for Sasam, she is part of the upcoming iWantTFC series “Lyric and Beat.”