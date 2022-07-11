LOOK: Gerald shares sweet snaps with Julia in Thailand

Celebrity couple Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson pose together in Thailand during their recent trip. Instagram: @andersongeraldjr

MANILA — Gerald Anderson shared photos of his recent Thailand vacation with his girlfriend and former co-star Julia Barretto on Monday, in the latest glimpse into their romance.

On Instagram, the “A Family Affair” leading man posted photos of their tourist stops and food finds in Thailand, as well as sweet snaps of him with Barretto.

One photo sees them posing in front of a temple, while another is a selfie taken by Barretto showing them apparently commuting.

“Thailand,” was Anderson’s simple caption for the photos.

Barretto, meanwhile, left a rock-on emoji with a white heart in the comments.

Barretto, 25, and Anderson, 33, have become increasingly open about their relationship since the latter confirmed their being a couple in March 2021.

Anderson has referred to Barretto as “the one,” saying that while he hopes to marry her eventually, they intend to achieve a “quota” first when it comes to their showbiz careers.

“Dahil siguro she’s still very young, and ang dami pa niyang mai-o-offer sa industriya natin, and ang dami niya pang ipapakita sa inyo, sa audience natin, ‘yung talent niya — ayaw kong maging hadlang doon,” Anderson said in August.