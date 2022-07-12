Photos from Hayden Kho's Instagram account

MANILA – Kapamilya stars Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil have quashed breakup rumors as they were seen together in a popular beauty clinic.

Celebrity doctor Hayden Kho gifted the LizQuen fans with a video of the couple visiting the Belo Medical Clinic.

On Instagram, Kho dropped a clip of the two stars holding each other’s hands as they entered the clinic. Soberano had her facial treatment, based on the video.

Fans trooped to the comment section to express happiness over seeing Soberano and Gil together again.

“Salamat sir hayden sa paayuda. Miss na namin sila grabe. Bait talaga ni doc. Hayden sa aming mga fans. We love you po doc,” a fan commented.

“Thanks Dr Hayden! Just love to see my favorite couple/actors together,” another netizen added.

Last month, rumors spread that Soberano and Gil have called it quits although the actress’ former talent manager, Ogie Diaz, was quick to debunk the issue.

Diaz, who is known to have a close relationship with Soberano, addressed the rumors in his June 8 vlog, following the circulation of a blind item from a gossip website.

He explained that Soberano and Gil merely had separate trips abroad to attend to different matters.

“Hindi po hiwalay ang LizQuen. Hiwalay lamang po sila ng bansa na pinuntahan. Si Enrique sa Spain, sa kaniyang mga kaanak, kasama ang kaniyang mommy at kapatid; at si Liza naman, kasama ang kaniyang bagong management group sa Hollywood sa pangunguna ni James Reid,” he said.

Soberano, 24, and Gil, 30, have been together for nearly eight years.

Meanwhile, the actress also made headlines when she transferred to James Reid’s agency in May.

