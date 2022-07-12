MANILA -- LJ Moreno is pregnant with her fourth child with husband, Jimmy Alapag, months after she suffered a miscarriage.

In a vlog released over the weekend, Moreno said she's almost 13 weeks pregnant.

"The reason why we kept it 'til at least I'm now almost 13 weeks, hinintay lang muna namin matapos 'yung trimester because I actually had two miscarriages. We did not announce it on the vlog. I actually had another miscarriage after the one nung (2020) before kami lumipat here on the States. I had another one just last year around December," Moreno revealed.

"We kept it because our kids especially si kuya sobrang sensitive nun, sobrang affected siya when I had the first miscarriage. So we want to make sure na sure muna before namin in-announce," she said.



Moreno, 41, also asked their followers to pray for her safe pregnancy.

"I am now 41 so by the time I give birth 42 na. Apparently kapag ang girl daw ay after 35 or 36 it's considered geriatric pregnancy and a high-risk. So please keep me in your prayers, me and Jimmy and the kids that this whole pregnancy will go smoothly 'cause I have been feeling really sick. Medo bumabalik na unti-unti ang energy ko, pero on and off pa rin. Hindi ako makatagal minsan na nakatayo, lagi lang akong nakahiga," Moreno shared.

Moreno is expected to give birth to her fourth child in January 2023.



Moreno and Alapag are now living in the US with their three kids Ian, Keona, and Calen.