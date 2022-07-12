Journey releases first new album in over a decade



After over a decade, American rock band Journey is back with a new album.

Released over the weekend, "Freedom" is the band's 15th studio album and its follow-up to "Eclipse," which was released back in 2011.

It is also the band's third album with Filipino lead vocalist Arnel Pineda, who joined Journey in 2007.

"Freedom," which is available on CD, vinyl and digital download, features 15 tracks -- "Together We Run," "Don’t Give Up On Us," "Still Believe In Love," "You Got The Best Of Me," "Live To Love Again," "The Way We Used To Be," "Come Away With Me," "After Glow," "Let It Rain," "Holdin' On," "All Day and All Night," "Don’t Go," "United We Stand," Life Rolls On," and "Beautiful As You Are."

In a social media post, Pineda thanked all those who supported the new album.

In an interview with Rolling Stone last year, Pineda said the new album will have a mix of rock songs and ballads.

The band began working on the album early in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic forced them to record songs for the album remotely.