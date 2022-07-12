South Korean singer Kim Yugyeom. Photo from Twitter/@YUGYEOM

South Korean singer Kim Yugyeom will perform in the Philippines in August, becoming the latest member of the popular boy band GOT7 to hold a solo event in the country, the concert’s local producer announced Tuesday.

In a Twitter post, PULP Live World said the 24-year-old singer would play at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on August 19.

.@YUGYEOM's all about you, Manila. And he wants you around in his upcoming show with us at the @NewFrontierPh this August 19 (Fri) 7pm



Tickets on sale July 17, 12NN via @TicketNetPH online/outlets nationwide.#YUGEOMLIVEINMANILA pic.twitter.com/qvczMDS6yb — PULP Live World (@pulpliveworld) July 12, 2022

Tickets will go on sale via TicketNet outlets starting July 17, with the following prices:

Royalty A - P9,500

Royalty B - P9,500

Royalty Seated (Loge) - P9,500

Premium Standing - P7,500

Regular Standing - P5,500

Balcony Seated - P4,500

In 2014, Yugyeom debuted with GOT7, which has built a massive international fanbase with hit songs such as “A” (2014), “Just Right” (2015), “Hard Carry” (2016) and “You Calling My Name” (2019).

GOT7 has remained a group even after all of its members left their original agency, JYP Entertainment, in January 2021. The boys have mostly focused on their solo careers since then, though the group dropped its first post-JYP mini album last May.

Yugyeom, in particular, made his solo debut last year with the 7-track extended play “Point of View: U.” He released the digital single “Take You Down” last March.

His bandmate, Youngjae, is set to hold a mini-concert and fan-sign event at the New Frontier Theater on July 23.

GOT7 member BamBam is scheduled to hold fan-sign events in Cebu and Parañaque on July 26 and 28, respectively, before performing at the “2022 K-pop Masterz” at the Mall of Asia Arena on July 29 with bandmate Jackson Wang.