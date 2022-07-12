Photo from Francine Diaz's vlog

MANILA – Kapamilya actress Francine Diaz got some powerful advice from veteran actress Bea Alonzo when it comes to relationships.

On Diaz’s recent vlog, the young star asked Alonzo about her love advice for the youth.

Alonzo said it is important to respect each other.

“Just keep it real and take it easy. Don't play games. I don't like that. 'Pag nagpahabol ka ta's gustong-gusto mo naman 'yung tao, you may send a wrong message na baka 'di mo siya gusto. Hindi mo nirerespeto pagkatao niya,” she said.

Alonzo also drew from her own failed relationships to explain her point on self-respect.

“That's what I lost before. I have learned from that experience. You always have to set your boundaries kung saan ka na hindi nirerespeto. At kailangan lagi mong kilala 'yung sarili mo at may tinitira ka sa sarili mo kapag nagmamahal ka,” Alonzo added.

Alonzo also reminded Diaz to never get pressured by peers when it comes to entering into a relationship.

“There will come a time na darating din 'yung tao na para sa 'yo na gugustuhin ka at ilalagay ka sa pedestal,” Alonzo said.

Diaz also tried to get Alonzo's view on "ghosting," or where someone just leaves the other person hanging without saying goodbye or proper closure.

“Mali ‘yun. Masakit ‘yun. Be man or woman enough to at least break up. Alam mo ‘yun? To say goodbye. Kasi sana nirerespeto mo rin ‘yung tao kapag iniiwan mo. 'Yun lang naman 'yun. Bigyan mo ng respeto ‘yung relasyon ninyo,” she told the young actress.

“Be brave enough to say goodbye. Kaya 'wag tayo ‘dun sa mga duwag magpaalam. Ginusto mo ‘yun eh, 'wag kang duwag.”

Alonzo’s love life became a hot topic on social media several years ago after her breakup with actor Gerald Anderson, who was accused of ghosting the actress.

Alonzo is now in a relationship with actor Dominic Roque, while Anderson is in a relationship with Julia Barretto.

