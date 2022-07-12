Monét X Change performs “Designing Women” by Dixie Carter for "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7." Screenshot from RuPaul's Drag Race YouTube channel.

For the first time in "Drag Race," the drag queens performed on the main stage a spoken word lip sync.

In the ninth episode of "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7" Monét X Change and Jinkx Monsoon were asked to battle it out on a lip sync of '80s sitcom “Designing Women” by Dixie Carter.

Monét X Change won the battle and chose to block season 3 winner Raja as they compete to have the most stars before the finale.

While it has been a tradition to do lip syncs to songs to show off dance skills, spoken word lip syncs has become a staple in bars to showcase the comedic timing and acting of drag artists.

The Emmy Award-winning show has featured the talents of Filipino drag queens like Ongina (Season 1 and All Stars 5), Manila Luzon (Season 3 and All Stars 1 and 4), Jiggly Caliente (Season 4 and All Stars 6), Phi Phi O’Hara (Season 4 and All Stars 2), Vivienne Pinay (Season 5), and Rock M. Sakura (Season 12) in the US franchise.

Other franchises have also featured Filipino drag queens like Jaja and Mocha Diva for seasons 1 and 2, respectively of "Drag Race Thailand," and Kyne, Stephanie Prince, and Kimmy Couture for Canada’s "Drag Race" seasons 1, 2, and 3 respectively.

"Drag Race Philippines" will be the first franchise to have its own 'Untucked' segment and will air on August 17. The 'Untucked' segment is the behind-the-scene part of the American franchise known for its raw and unfiltered drama between the drag contestants.

