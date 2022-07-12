A silhouette of Darna is shown in an animated poster of the ‘Mars Ravelo’s Darna.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Darna flies and a serpent slithers into frame in an animated poster of ABS-CBN’s TV adaptation of the Mars Ravelo character, released on Tuesday.

The new poster from JRB Creative Production is the animated version of the teaser image released on July 6, this time depicting Darna’s silhouette on the ground before she launches to flight.

The snake, meanwhile, is now shown creeping through the rubble just after Darna leaves the scene — a menacing hint of her nemesis Valentina’s arrival.

Prominently seen is what remains of a collapsed building, forming the shape of Darna’s distinct winged emblem which is also the logo of the series.

The title, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna,” is then seen front and center.

The calamity setting of the poster resembles one of the scenes shown in the trailer, where Narda (Jane de Leon), once reluctant to carry the responsibility of being Darna, finally swallows the stone that would transform her into the superhero.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Chito S. Roño with director Avel Sunpongco, “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” is slated for an August premiere on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

Joining de Leon in the cast are Iza Calzado as the first Darna and Narda’s mother Leonor, Janella Salvador as Valentina, Zaijian Jaranilla as Darna’s sidekick Ding, and Joshua Garcia as a cop named Brian.

Darna’s nearing arrival comes three years after de Leon was introduced as the lead actress in the ABS-CBN series, which hurdled production delays primarily due to the coronavirus pandemic.