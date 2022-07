Angelica Panganiban gets emotional while organizing baby's nursery

MANILA – Angelica Panganiban turned emotional as she was organizing the nursery of her baby.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Panganiban said she suddenly started crying when she realized that she will soon welcome her child.

“Habang nakaupo sa binubuong nursery… bigla na lang akong naiyak.. napaka-overwhelming ng lahat ng ito,” she captioned per post.

“Ganito pala ang pakiramdam ng makumpleto ka. Kahit mahirap, kahit nakakapagod, kahit nakakatakot, hindi ka pala magdadalawang isip magbigay lang ng magbigay,” she added.

Amazed at how much she already loves her unborn child, the actress said: “Ang sarap makaramdam ng purong pagmamahal. Ganito pala 'yung pagmamahal ng ina.”

Panganiban and her boyfriend Gregg Homan are having a baby girl.

She first revealed her pregnancy on March 20, writing: “Sa wakas! Magagampanan ko na rin ang pinakahihintay, at pinaka-importanteng papel ng buhay ko. Magiging ganap na INA na po ako.”

Panganiban and Homan have been together for over a year. They marked their first anniversary last July.