‘Ang Probinsyano’: Is it goodbye for Sharon Cuneta?

Sharon Cuneta as Aurora in ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.’ ABS-CBN

Is Sharon Cuneta set to depart “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano”?

This was the question among viewers of the iconic teleserye on Tuesday, as her character, Aurora, fell unconscious after being shot.

In the July 12 episode of the ABS-CBN series, Aurora traded bullets and blows with Lolita (Rosanna Roces). Their physical struggle saw Aurora besting Lolita; that is, until Armando (John Estrada) arrived and shot Aurora on her back.

A teaser for the July 13 episode shows a bloodied Aurora asking Oscar (Rowell Santiago) to seek justice for their daughter’s apparent death.

Aurora had joined Task Force Agila in storming the headquarters of Armando and Lolita, her erstwhile friends whose own plot of revenge resulted in Mara (Julia Montes) apparently dying.

She only discovered that Mara is her daughter after the latter was ordered killed by Armando and Lolita, who had raised Mara as an assassin with the ultimate mission of killing her own grandfather, Ignacio (Tommy Abuel).

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Armando and Lolita have long blamed Aurora and Oscar for the death of their infant child, one of the many casualities when Ignacio’s men ambushed a fishing village where Aurora had fled to from her controlling father.

The episode on Tuesday also saw Oscar and Armando in a fight to the death. The latter, however, escaped, finding his way to Lolita and then shooting Aurora.

Cuneta’s character in “Ang Probinsyano” was introduced in November 2021, along with those of Montes, Estrada, and Roces, to open a new chapter in Cardo’s (Coco Martin) long-running crusade for justice.

Aside from Aurora, two other major characters appeared to have died in the past week alone — Delfin (Jaime Fabregas) and Lucas (Joseph Marco) — during the same encounter between Cardo’s Agila and Armando’s group.

Now nearing its seventh year on air, “Ang Probinsyano” is available to watch via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, CineMo, and iWantTFC.