1MX London postponed to October due to ‘travel concerns’

1MX London, the Filipino music festival originally scheduled at the end of the month in the UK, has been postponed to October, ABS-CBN Europe announced on Tuesday.

We regret to announce that the #1MXLondon2022 music festival will now be held on October 1, 2022 at the same venue, Apps Court Farm. The festival, originally scheduled for July 30, is postponed due to travel concerns beyond our control.



All purchased tickets will be honored. pic.twitter.com/fj4MJWfNXg — Star Music PH (@StarMusicPH) July 12, 2022

“We regret to announce that 1MX London music festival will now be held on October 1, 2022 at the same venue, Apps Court Farm, Walton-on-Thames, UK. The festival, originally scheduled for July 30, is postponed due to travel concerns beyond our control,” the group said.

All purchased tickets will be honored on October 1, according to ABS-CBN Europe.

More artists are performing at the much-awaited #1MXLondon2022



KZ Tandingan, Darren, EZ Mil & Bamboo with special performances from hot new breed artists Sab, Jeremy G, Angela Ken & Jon Guelas!



July 30 at the Apps Court Farm! Buy your tickets now 👉 https://t.co/Ebt6Rcafst pic.twitter.com/POYu1WJtMa — MYX Global (@myxglobal) June 20, 2022

The lineup of performers for the original July schedule were Bamboo, KZ Tandingan, Darren Espanto, EZ Mil, Angela Ken, Sab, Jon Guelas, and Jeremy G.

ABS-CBN Europe has yet to announce whether the same set of artists will take the stage later this year.

“We appreciate your patience, understanding and support. We look forward to jamming with you this October!” the company said.