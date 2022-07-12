1MX London postponed to October due to ‘travel concerns’

1MX London, the Filipino music festival originally scheduled at the end of the month in the UK, has been postponed to October, ABS-CBN Europe announced on Tuesday.
“We regret to announce that 1MX London music festival will now be held on October 1, 2022 at the same venue, Apps Court Farm, Walton-on-Thames, UK. The festival, originally scheduled for July 30, is postponed due to travel concerns beyond our control,” the group said.
All purchased tickets will be honored on October 1, according to ABS-CBN Europe.
The lineup of performers for the original July schedule were Bamboo, KZ Tandingan, Darren Espanto, EZ Mil, Angela Ken, Sab, Jon Guelas, and Jeremy G.
ABS-CBN Europe has yet to announce whether the same set of artists will take the stage later this year.
“We appreciate your patience, understanding and support. We look forward to jamming with you this October!” the company said.