What inspires Liza Soberano to speak up about ABS-CBN franchise issue



MANILA – Liza Soberano believes she has always been the kind of person who speaks her mind and fights for what she thinks is right.

The Kapamilya actress, however, explained why she chose not to show too much of this side of her in her past public interviews.

“I was always the type to speak up if I felt like there are injustices happening. But that wasn’t something that I showed in my career or in showbiz because I saw at an early age how vicious people can be when you speak up,” she said in an interview with beauty queens Pia Wurtzbach, Bianca Guidotti and Carla Lizardo for the latest episode of the “Between Us Queens” podcast.

“I’ve experienced people twisting my words and taking it the wrong way because sometimes I have a hard time explaining myself, especially if I have to speak in Tagalog,” she added.

As such, Soberano “shunned away from being open” about how she feels about things “especially when it comes to sensitive topics even though I always knew I wanted to say something deep inside.”



Despite this, Soberano said her fellow celebrities such as Wurtzbach, Angel Locsin and Anne Curtis inspired her to speak up and defend ABS-CBN, their home network, when its franchise was taken away last year.

“Last year, with everything that was going on, I felt more empowered honestly,” she said. “A lot of them started speaking up. When I saw that courage coming from them, it inspired me to speak up. It made me even braver so I have all of them to thank to because they kind of opened up that door for me.”

The network on Saturday marked the first anniversary since the House committee on legislative franchises voted to reject ABS-CBN's bid for a new franchise that would have allowed the network to resume its free TV and radio operations.